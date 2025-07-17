Archbishop of Westminster condemns ‘appalling strike’ on Gaza church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Catholics in England and Wales has backed the Pope’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after an “appalling strike” on a church in the war-torn region which left several dead and injured.

Israel’s foreign ministry expressed its “deep sorrow” over damage to the Holy Family Church “and over any civilian casualty”, adding that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are examining the circumstances.

Pope Leo said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack” on the church.

Three people died while nine others were wounded, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem to which the church belonged said.

Parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli – a friend of the late Pope Francis – was among those injured.

Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said the church had been a “place of sanctuary and spiritual support amidst the horrors of war”.

He said: “I condemn this appalling strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, pray for the dead and injured, and stand in solidarity with Fr Gabriel Romanelli and the people sheltering in the compound – Christians and Muslims alike.

“For 20 months, the Church of the Holy Family has managed to be a place of sanctuary and spiritual support amidst the horrors of war, feeding and protecting hundreds of people.

“I add my voice to Pope Leo’s call for a return of hostages, and an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering in Gaza and bring peace to the region. I encourage you, in your homes and parishes, to pray for peace and an end to this war.”

Israel’s foreign ministry, in a post on social media platform X, said Israel “never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians”.

Re-stating his call for an immediate ceasefire, Pope Leo said: “Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace.”

Earlier this week the Archbishop of Jerusalem, in an address to the Church of England’s General Synod in York, likened the “horrifying” food distribution system for Palestinians in Gaza to “hunger games”, in an apparent reference to the dystopian film series of the same name.

Archbishop Hosam Naoum urged Church leaders to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and call for a permanent ceasefire.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed at a food distribution centre run by an Israeli-backed American organisation in the Gaza Strip, mostly from being trampled, it was reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the United Nations human rights office said 875 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food since May, including 674 killed while on their way to Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) food sites and the rest while waiting for aid trucks entering Gaza.

The Anglican bishop, who is chief pastor of 28 parishes across Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, described a situation where “medical supplies are in short supply; food distribution system is horrifying, with three sites open one hour a day for two million people – it looks for me like hunger games”.