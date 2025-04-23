Pope Francis lies in state as thousands begin to pay their respects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of Pope Francis has been placed in St Peter’s Basilica for the start of his lying in state, with around 20,000 mourners crowding the square outside.

His simple wooden coffin has been positioned low to the ground at his request, breaking with the Vatican’s long-standing tradition of placing popes on an elevated catafalque.

The first members of the public have now begun filing past the coffin, some crossing themselves or pausing briefly in prayer as they pay their respects.

The public will be able to continue paying their respects until 7pm (6pm BST) on Friday.

The basilica will remain open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate mourners.

Francis’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10am local time in St Peter’s Square, with attendance expected from global leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Prince of Wales, a future head of the Church of England, will attend on behalf of the King.

In accordance with his wishes, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, again breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.

Earlier on Wednesday the Pope’s coffin was transferred from the Vatican hotel where he lived to the basilica.

As the procession made its way through St Peter’s Square, the bells of the basilica tolled.

Cardinals in scarlet cassocks followed behind, flanked by Swiss Guards in their traditional blue and gold uniforms.​

The Pope’s body had initially lain in state at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, his Vatican residence, where a private viewing was held for Vatican residents and members of the papal household.

Images released by the Vatican showed Francis dressed in red liturgical vestments, with his hands folded over a rosary.

Security measures have been heightened around the Vatican, with Italian police conducting foot and horse patrols as pilgrims continue to arrive for the Holy Year celebrations.

The faithful who pass through St Peter’s Holy Door during this period are granted indulgences, a traditional practice symbolising the remission of sins. ​

Following the funeral, Francis will be interred at the Basilica of St Mary Major, in accordance with his wishes.