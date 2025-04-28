Pope represented ‘best of human values’, says O’Neill as Stormont pays tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has led tributes to Pope Francis in the Northern Ireland Assembly, stating he represented the “best of human values”.

MLAs had their first opportunity to pay tribute to Francis at Stormont as they returned on Monday following the Easter break.

Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88 after battling illnesses including pneumonia in recent months.

Ms O’Neill said she had been privileged to attend the funeral of the Pope on Saturday.

The Sinn Fein vice president cut short a family holiday to attend the funeral.

She said: “It was an honour to join with world leaders to pay respect to a man who defined the best of human values.”

The First Minister added: “He once described himself as a man from the periphery and in many ways that is how he led. He was the voice of the voiceless in a world increasingly defined by inequality, division and conflict.

“He spoke in defence of the downtrodden and the displaced, and was never afraid to challenge those in power.

“Here in Ireland, many hold a deep and enduring reverence for the papacy, but for Pope Francis in particular there was a special affection.

“That bond was made all the more evident during his pastoral visit in Ireland in 2018.

“Tens of thousands travelled to see him and for many it remains a cherished moment of connection and inspiration.”

Ms O’Neill concluded: “He lived simply, he led humbly and he never stopped advocating for the dignity of all people.

“His legacy is one of compassion, of courage and of hope. His loss will be felt profoundly here in Ireland and across the world.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said Pope Francis was held in “profound respect and admiration” across the world.

She told the Assembly: “His journey was a remarkable one. From humble beginnings as a caretaker to the priesthood and then to serve as Pope.

“Breaking precedent to be the first pope to come from Latin America.

“The many comments and messages over the last number of days demonstrates the profound respect and admiration with which Pope Francis was held.

“Not only by people here in Northern Ireland, but across the rest of the United Kingdom, Ireland and indeed across the globe.

“The many public statements on his passing were notable for common themes – of compassion, of a humble spirit, of caring and giving to those in need.

“I have no doubt that these are the principles Pope Francis would wish to be his legacy.

“Principles we can all agree with regardless of our theology, politics, faith and beliefs.

“Principles that each of us should seek to live by in our public service.

“Principles that are core to my personal faith.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Francis was one of the few world leaders who had been able to transcend national boundaries.

She added: “He was willing to challenge world powers and press for justice, peace and reconciliation.”

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said Francis was a “cherished leader and an inspiration”.

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole said the late Pope was a “great man and a great leader, but also a humble man and a humble leader”.

Following tributes, Assembly business was suspended for 30 minutes by speaker Edwin Poots as a mark of respect.

Mr Poots said a record of the tributes would be sent to Catholic Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin.