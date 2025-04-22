Scotland’s leaders pay tribute to ‘dedicated’ lifetime service of Pope Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Politicians at Holyrood have joined together to pay tribute to Pope Francis following his death, with First Minister John Swinney praising his lifetime of “faithful devotion and dedicated public service”.

With flags flying at half-mast at the Scottish Parliament following the Pope’s death on Monday, faith leaders from various religious communities in Scotland came to hear politicians pay their respects to him.

Their comments came as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke of an “outpouring of grief” following the Pope’s death.

Leading tributes to Pope Francis at Holyrood, Mr Swinney said: “He was always on the side of the poor and those who faced injustice, and he used his position of leadership to work for a better world.”

While he said it was the Roman Catholic community in Scotland and abroad who would feel his loss “most acutely”, Mr Swinney said Francis would be “mourned by countless others who admired, respected and were inspired by the humble, kind, empathetic spiritual leadership he gave to the world”.

He said the Pope’s leadership had been a “a powerful example” both to him and to “millions across the globe”.

The First Minister added Francis had brought “simplicity and humility” to his role and as the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to come from Latin America he had “sought to build new bridges between nations and faiths”.

Noting the late Pope “regularly called for an end to bigotry and conflict” Mr Swinney added he had been “particularly outspoken” about the recent conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Pope Francis was a voice for peace and reconciliation, he called again and again for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel.”

Mr Sarwar described the late Pope as being a “remarkable man”, who had had come from “humble origins” in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

He said the Pope had “dedicated himself to the work of mercy” throughout his life and had been a “constant voice for social justice in our world, standing up for the right of workers, demanding action on the climate crisis, and giving voice to the plight of refugees and the dispossessed worldwide”.

He hailed Francis as having been a man who “opened his heart to the world and who dedicated his life to making our world a better place”.

At the start of the motion of condolence, Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone offered her “deepest sympathy to the Roman Catholic community in Scotland and worldwide on the passing of his Holiness Pope Francis”.

Speaking about him, she said: “We will remember his compassion and humanity, which have been at the very heart of the many tributes to him.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells hailed the late Pope as a “champion of compassion” and she spoke of the “true love of humanity” he brought to the role.

She told MSPs: “He stood for the downtrodden, the vulnerable, the poor and all those who for a long time weren’t sure whether they were really welcome in church.”

Ms Wells went on to add that when Francis said “who am I to judge?” his words had “marked the start of a shift in how the Catholic Church approached homosexuality”.

And she said: “As a gay woman that message meant so much to me and, I know, many others.

“His message was one of acceptance and solidarity between people of all different faiths.”

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said Pope Francis had been known for “his determination to be a voice for the poor”, but also said he had “recognised climate change as a global problem with significant problems”.

She said he had “called the world to join the fight against climate change”, making it clear that the Catholic Church view the problem was a “moral issue that must be addressed”.

Ms Slater also said he had made “bold steps to move the Church into a more inclusive direction, allowing informal blessings of same sex unions and broadening the role of women”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Pope Francis has been a “radical Pontiff” with a vision of “a Church of the poor and for the poor”.

Pope Francis had valued humility, compassion and solidarity with the poor, Mr Cole-Hamilton said, adding throughout his time in the role he “stayed true to those values of simplicity”.