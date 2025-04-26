‘I feel an orphan since the Pope’s death’ – Catholics at Westminster Cathedral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catholics paying respects to Pope Francis at Westminster Cathedral hope his legacy continues with one describing feeling orphaned.

Multiple masses were held for Pope Francis at the largest Roman Catholic church in England and Wales on Saturday.

People trickled in during the morning with some watching the funeral proceedings in Rome from their phones.

Three condolence books had been set up and one woman had the live stream playing beside her as she wrote a tribute to the 88-year-old who died on Easter Monday.

Catholic faithful at the central London church expressed their shock that Francis had died the day after appearing publicly on Easter Sunday.

They hoped his legacy of caring for the poor is continued and one attendee said he would like the next pope to use technology effectively as Francis did.

Senior staff nurse Nesta Munyoro regularly attends the Westminster Cathedral, sometimes daily, and it is close her workplace at St Thomas’ Hospital.

The 61-year-old, who moved to the UK from Zimbabwe in 2002, told the PA news agency: “He was one of the best popes I’ve ever seen. He was very kind and he was always looking for the poor, the marginalised.

“I think he felt he has to identify with them – just like Jesus Christ, he didn’t come for the good ones, he came for the ones who are lost, so I think he followed in his footsteps, so I wish I could also be like him.”

The South Norwood resident added: “I just feel like I’m now an orphan because we don’t have a father, although there are still other Catholic priests, but I think he was the father figure to all of us because of the doctrine and also the teachings which he gave to us.”

The news of Francis’s death broke as she was on her way to the church and she said she wishes the next pope will carry his legacy on.

Professor Chris Imafidon travelled to the church from his home in Essex to pay his respects on Saturday.

The image of Francis kissing the feet of Sudanese fighters in April 2019 will “stay in my mind forever”, he said.

Professor Imafidon, who is the chairman of the Excellence in Education Programme, which works with churches and faith-based groups to help children with schooling, told PA: “You are supposed to bow to the pope, the pope is not supposed to bow to you, so he just flipped it. Incredible.

“I don’t know of any current leader that is that convinced and passionate.”

He praised Francis for discussing climate change and pushing for unity between faiths.

He said he would like the conclave to elect someone who is “ideologically convinced and that cannot be swayed”.

“Pope Francis was told he shouldn’t use the internet, guess what he did? He studied it very carefully, he not only used the internet, he used the AI tools to drive his social media message, and that was global, that was a global success.

“So I want someone that is persuaded that the next generation really needs technology to get the message out”, he said.

A mother, who asked not to be identified as she had fled domestic violence, told PA that the next pope must continue to work for the marginalised and the poor.

She described the Victoria area as “a place of power” filled with wealth and politics.

But she added: “Every day, when I walk out, walk about, I see people, their dignity is being taken away… I am not in a position to help them.

“I have helped people in the past in my own way, but I cannot help, it hurts me.”

She came to pay her respects at the church and said she does not have a television to watch the Vatican proceedings.

The Catholic quoted Cardinal Vincent Nichols in her condolence book note: “A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent.”