Nearly one in five employees admit secretly juggling two jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of employees secretly juggle two competing jobs, a practice termed "polygamous working", with almost a quarter (24 per cent) believing it "justifiable".

The findings come from a survey for fraud prevention service Cifas.

The research, polling 2,000 employees across sectors like HR, engineering, finance, and IT, also found 19 per cent of individuals, or someone they knew, used bogus references to cover employment gaps.

Conducted by Opinion Matters in July, the survey focused on staff in UK companies employing at least 1,000 people.

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, said: "Our Workplace Fraud Trends research doesn't solely reflect individual choices. It reveals systemic blind spots to a whole range of rising threats impacting the workplace - from polygamous working to UK professionals using fraudulent reference houses."

open image in gallery A quarter of employees believe secretly juggling two jobs is ‘justifiable’, according to new survey ( Getty Images )

Keith Rosser, chairman of the Better Hiring Institute and director of Reed Screening, said: "Hiring fraud, driven by modern working styles and AI, is a quickly growing challenge for organisations."

Cifas is encouraging employers to scrutinise people's qualifications and work history thoroughly.

The figures follow new research revealing three in five workers in low-paid jobs have skipped meals, cannot heat their homes or have taken out a payday loan to cover essential supplies.

The Living Wage Foundation said its survey of 2,000 workers showed the "devastating impact" of low pay on people's lives.

Two in five said they have been forced to use food banks, rising to more than half of low-paid workers with dependent children.

The research was based on a survey of workers paid below the voluntary so-called real living wage of £12.60 an hour and £13.85 in London.