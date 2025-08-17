Man in his 70s arrested after mobility scooter driver allegedly punched in head
A man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said
A man in his 70s has been arrested after a mobility scooter driver was left in a critical condition in hospital after being allegedly punched in the head.
Northumbria Police said officers received a report shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday of a serious assault at Whiteleas Way roundabout, at the junction with Nevinson Avenue in South Shields.
It was reported that an altercation had taken place between a man in a Nissan Micra and a man travelling on a mobility scooter on the road.
The man in the car allegedly got out and punched the victim in the head and neck, causing him to fall to the ground.
Emergency services attended the scene and the victim – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
A man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Northumbria Police has appealed to the public for information and the force said on Sunday that it was “keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time”.
Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat and report forms on the force’s website – quoting reference number NP-20250816-0741.