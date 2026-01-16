Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Midlands police boss ‘due to retire’ amid Maccabi fan ban fallout

Police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands Simon Foster is expected to speak to the media later and announce the exit of Craig Guildford.

West Midlands Police Craig Guildford is expected to retire from his post (House of Commons/PA)
West Midlands Police Craig Guildford is expected to retire from his post (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

The chief constable of West Midlands police is to retire after his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa, it has been reported.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in Chief Constable Craig Guildford on Wednesday to run the force but the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands Simon Foster declined to sack him from running the second largest force in the country.

Mr Foster, who is the only person with the power to sack Mr Guildford, will speak to reporters at 4pm on Friday outside police headquarters in Birmingham.

The Guardian newspaper which reported Mr Guildford’s decision said he will be entitled to his full pension.

Thank you for registering

