Police investigating threats over council’s flag removal plans

Police have begun an investigation after claims that a city councillor was threatened with rape, following an announcement that the council would begin removing Union and St George’s flags from public spaces.

Derby City councillor Sarah Chambers said she had received a rape threat after announcing the plans last week.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police said they had received reports of a public order incident and investigations were ongoing.

Separately, a large Union flag has been draped on the Brownhills Miner, a 40ft statue which honours the West Midlands town’s mining heritage.

The statue, on a roundabout in Brownhills, was already surrounded by dozens of smaller St George’s flags, which had been placed on the grass around it.

A local Facebook group, called Raise the Colour BROWNHILLS, has posted photos and videos of the flag-draped statue.

One member of the group, Paul Venables, wrote: “Wow it’s amazing. Fantastic work guys keep those flags flying high.”

Another, Judith Webb, wrote: “Looks fantastic well done to all of you who keep the flags flying.”

The stainless steel statue was created by sculptor John McKenna and depicts a miner with arms raised in the air brandishing a pickaxe.

It is called Jigger after Jack “Jigger” Taylor, who was killed in a mining disaster in 1951, and is also known by local people as the Tin Man.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said it had no comment on the flag draped over the statue, and added: “Walsall Council prioritises community cohesion and public safety and is adopting a measured approach to recent increases in St George’s and Union flags appearing in parts of Walsall.

“Flags may need to be removed as part of routine maintenance as they start to deteriorate, or if they cause an obstruction or pose a risk.”

Ms Chambers had said that Derby City Council would start removing Union and St George’s flags from public spaces on Monday.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “If you agree that I should be ‘raped for raping you of your flag’, you should come with a warning.”

The council said residents could also take their flags back themselves.

Ms Chambers, cabinet member for communities, equalities and public safety, said although the council “understands and shares the pride our residents feel in being British, it is time to bring this campaign of flag-flying to an end, as we need to begin to clear our lampposts for future seasonal and commemorative events.”

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a public order incident on Monday 22 September when threats were shouted at a woman by a man in a car.

“The incident occurred between 5pm and 5.30pm in Elton Road, Derby.

“Investigations are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”

Union and St George’s flags have been attached to flagpoles, railings and signs all over the country in recent months, in a campaign known as Operation Raise the Colours.

Police are also investigating after St George’s crosses appeared on landmarks, including a fabric version on the Westbury White Horse in Wiltshire and a painted one on Nottingham’s Goosey the Goose model.