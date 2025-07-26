Police offer £20,000 reward for information over fatal stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are offering £20,000 for any information into the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in an east London park, a year after his death.

Imran Maroof, 20, was killed on 27 July last year after reports of a fight in Plashet Park, Newham. Police officers arrived at the scene at 7.38pm to find the young man with stab injuries.

Despite attempts by the emergency services to stabilise Mr Maroof, the Metropolitan Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy who could not be named for legal reasons was arrested the following month in connection with the murder, appearing later at Bexley Magistrates’ Court, but he was subsequently released.

A spokesperson for the force said the case against the teenager was then dropped.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend from Specialist Crime South said Mr Maroof’s murder had a “profound impact” on the young man’s family, adding that the Met “remains committed” to finding his killer.

“Imran’s family and friends continue to live with the trauma,” she said. “One year has passed since this senseless killing, and the Met remains committed to bringing those who killed Imran to justice.

“If you were in the vicinity of Plashet Park on the day of the stabbing or know anything that could help us, we need you to contact us.”

Police have released a photo of the victim, with independent charity Crimestoppers offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “We know that some people may be reluctant or worried to speak directly to the police with information, which is why Crimestoppers is here.

“We are completely independent and guarantee you will remain 100% anonymous when you contact us.

“We offer a safe way for anyone to come forward and tell us what they know but not who they are.

“We are unable to identify any phone numbers or IP addresses if you are reporting online.

“Imran’s family deserve answers, and we hope this reward will encourage someone to do the right thing and speak up with any information that may help the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 6541/27JUL.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.