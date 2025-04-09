PM to unveil plan for ‘putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have “wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods”, the prime minister said in setting out plans to crack down on street crime.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the plan on Thursday, amid fears there is a lack of visible police presence which is driving street crime and in turn more serious and violent offences.

The government has said its early focus as part of its neighbourhood policing guarantee will be on putting named local officers into each neighbourhood, with 13,000 more officers by 2029.

The plan will also include guaranteed patrols during police forces’ busiest periods in town centres and “hotspot” areas, such as on Friday and Saturday nights.

A dedicated antisocial behaviour lead in every force is expected to develop tailored action plans with residents and businesses.

open image in gallery The plan will include guaranteed patrols during police forces’ busiest periods in town centres ( Getty Images )

Sir Keir said everyone deserved to feel safe and secure in their neighbourhoods.

“Yet for years, crimes such as shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods,” he said, adding policing had become reactive.

“That’s why our plan for change is delivering security for working people in their communities with a return to neighbourhood policing, putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat and keeping people safe.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour must “get a grip” to ensure police have the resources they need and linked potential cuts to police jobs to the rise in employer national insurance contributions.

“Thanks to Labour’s jobs tax, our police services face a £118 million shortfall, putting over 1,800 police jobs at risk,” he said.

“What’s more, the Metropolitan Police are cutting 1,700 jobs and services, including moving officers out of schools, making our streets and schools less safe.

“The previous Conservative government delivered record police officers, but law and order is taking a back seat under Labour. They must urgently get a grip to ensure our police have the resources they need to cut crime and keep the British people safe.”