Police working ‘night and day’ to catch those involved in Northern Ireland riots

Police are working “night and day” to catch those involved in rioting in Northern Ireland, a senior officer has said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has welcomed a reduction in disorder on Saturday night following several days of sustained rioting and attacks on officers.

The force said there were “sporadic disturbances” on Saturday which included youths throwing stones in Lurgan and an attempt to attack a vehicle in Carrickfergus.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our heightened presence in our local communities and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night, but thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days.

“I issued a public plea to parent/guardians and families of young people who have been driving the criminal activity in some areas to warn them of the serious consequences of their actions.

“I am asking for continued conversations amongst local families to deter young people from criminalising themselves.”

The disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town last weekend. Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest on Monday evening about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities.

The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

The PSNI said officers dealt with some sporadic disturbances on Saturday, including an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus. A 40-year-old man has been charged over the incident and will appear in court next month,

Following a report of a group of people throwing bottles at addresses in Lurgan, two boys, aged 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being street bailed.

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody.

Ms Jones said: “Our public order inquiry Team are working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days.

“Our Chief Constable and other members of the senior team have been meeting with local community representatives of those affected over the weekend so we can support them as best we can and offer reassurance of our policing operation to restore calm.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate.

“To date, we have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court.

“We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity.”

She added: “Sixty-four of our colleagues have been injured and I commend their bravery and determination.

“Their unwavering efforts over the last number of days have resulted in a reduction of disorder and I hope the local communities who have been targeted have felt the support of our frontline teams.

“To come under sustained attack when you are there to serve and protect all is disheartening to say the least.

“They have been steadfast in their commitment to restore peace and I am proud of them all.”

Police have also released images of people they want to speak to in relation to the disturbances.

Ms Jones said: “I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us.

“It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.

“If you are able to identify any of the people shown in these images or can provide information about them you should contact us on 101 or on our major incident portal, which is accessible on our website.

“I would also like to reassure the communities that we serve that we will continue to maintain our presence and protect streets.

“We are grateful for the support of all who condemn this criminality and would, once more, repeat our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days.”