Tributes paid to girl who died after being hit by car as she got off school bus

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car as she got off a school bus.

The collision happened outside the village of Castledawson in Co Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Caitlin-Rose McMullan, who attended St Pius X College in Magherafelt, was hit by the car after exiting the bus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

Her school described Caitlin-Rose as “outgoing, bubbly and caring”.

In a post on Facebook, St Pius X College expressed “profound sadness” and said their thoughts are with her family.

“Caitlin-Rose was a very popular pupil who was always smiling. Her former teachers described her as a ‘joy to teach due to her kind and fun-loving nature’,” they said.

“She was an outgoing, bubbly and caring child who will be greatly missed by fellow pupils and staff alike.

“Caitlin-Rose’s friends and classmates are heartbroken by her untimely passing and they are receiving support from our staff and relevant professional services.”

Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan described her death as “devastating”.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news that a 12-year-old pupil from St Pius X College, Magherafelt has sadly died following a collision outside Castledawson yesterday,” he said.

“As a parent, when we set our children off to school in the morning, none of us ever expect to receive such devastating news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young girl and the wider school community following this tragic incident. I have spoken to the principal at St Pius X College and assured him of my support.

“The Education Authority’s critical incident team is in contact with the school and will provide support to the pupils and staff.

“A PSNI investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.

“I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the major incident public portal.

“This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.”

The Hillhead Road was closed following the collision but it had reopened by Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland’s Education Authority (EA) said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil following a road traffic incident which occurred on the Hillhead Road, outside Castledawson yesterday afternoon.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family, friends, fellow pupils and staff at the school, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“The EA’s critical incident response team are supporting the school during this difficult time and will provide emotional support to both students and staff.

“We would kindly ask that the family, school and wider community are afforded the time and space to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“A PSNI investigation into the serious collision is ongoing.”

Local councillor Ian Milne said the Castledawson community had been left shocked.

“The schoolgirl was hit by a vehicle near her home and sadly died as a result of her injuries,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“My heart goes out to the parents, family and friends of the young schoolgirl.

“The local Castledawson community are completely devastated at the loss of life of the young girl and I know the community will rally to support the bereaved family in whatever way they can.”

Fellow councillor Denise Johnston said local people were heartbroken.

“We are so very saddened by the news that another young girl from Castledawson has died,” said the SDLP representative.

“The community is in absolute shock at this tragedy.

“Our children are so precious to us, there is no pain greater than losing them.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare and I cannot even imagine what they are going through at this time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this girl and everyone who knew her.

“I know the good people of Castledawson will rally around them in the days and weeks ahead to support them as they come to terms with this devastating loss.”