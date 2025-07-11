Further safety concerns over asbestos at site of Belfast bonfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh safety concerns have been raised over asbestos at the site of a contentious loyalist bonfire in south Belfast which is due to be lit on Friday night.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said late on Thursday that suspected asbestos had been found at five locations on the bonfire site and 20kg of material was removed.

Meanwhile, there has been further condemnation of the burning of a separate bonfire on Thursday in Co Tyrone which included an effigy of migrants in a boat.

Controversy has surrounded the Belfast bonfire at Meridi Street off the Donegall Road which is also close to an electricity substation which powers two hospitals.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Thursday that the force would not agree to a request from Belfast City Council to remove the pyre.

Later, the NIEA said an inspection had taken place at the site.

A statement said: “The Northern Ireland Environment Agency can confirm that fragments of suspected asbestos were found at five locations around the site.

“Approximately 20 kilogrammes of suspect material was identified and was immediately removed.”

It added: “The risk assessment that NIEA has provided to partners has consistently indicated that there was a strong possibility that fragments of asbestos could be elsewhere on the site.

“NIEA understand the landowner is due to arrange the removal of all of the asbestos from the site next week, commencing on 16 July 2025, but it is important to note that removing the asbestos will be a highly specialised, complex and delicate operation that will require the site to be fully vacated.

“Indeed, the work is of such complexity that the full removal will take a number of weeks.”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite told the BBC that “without proper decontamination of the site people are going to be put at risk” when the fire is lit.

He added: “There is another option here which is that sensible and safety conscious leadership takes over and says we shouldn’t have this bonfire and we are going to tell people to stay away from this site and go to other sites.”

However, DUP councillor Sarah Bunting said the local community and political representatives supported a safe bonfire.

She added: “We need answers from NIEA. What type of asbestos is it? Where is it?

“If they removed some yesterday, would they be able to go in and assess this morning and remove any more that is there?”

Hundreds of bonfires will be lit on Friday night ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

The traditional fires are lit ahead of the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth of July.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.

A small number of bonfires were lit on Thursday night, including a controversial pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which had been widely criticised by political representatives and church leaders after it was topped with an effigy of migrants in a boat.

In a statement released ahead of the fire being lit, the PSNI said they were investigating a hate incident in relation to the fire.

The boat on top of the bonfire contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets.

Below the boat were several placards, one saying “Stop the boats” and another saying “Veterans before refugees”.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire “was clearly intended to dehumanise people who come to our island seeking a better life”.

He added: “The effigies and displays were abhorrent, driven by vile, far-right and racist attitudes.

“I welcome that police are treating this as a hate incident. It’s vital those responsible are held accountable for their disgusting actions.

“Diversity, inclusion and equality must always triumph over xenophobia and hate.”