Tributes to ‘kind’ 16-year-old who died after beach disturbance

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and caring” 16-year-old who died following reports of a disturbance on a beach in Scotland.

Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured on Irvine Beach after police were called to the area at about 6.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident in North Ayrshire.

Kayden had been a pupil at Duncanrig Secondary School in East Kilbride where the school community paid tribute to him.

Annette Alexander, headteacher at Duncanrig Secondary School, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our former pupil, Kayden Moy.

“Kayden was a kind and caring young man and full of character. He touched the lives of many within our school community.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Kayden’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“He will be greatly missed, but he will always be remembered with affection in our school.”

The 16-year-old was a former youth player for Busby AFC where those involved in the club have been left “devastated” by his death.

In a statement posted on social media the club said: “Kayden played in our youth set-up for several years and it has hit everyone hard.”

The club has set up a GoFundMe appeal in memory of the teenager, which has already raised more than £6,400.

The statement added: “We are aware that nothing will ever replace the life of an individual but we hope that this fundraising will help Kayden’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

A South Lanarkshire Council spokesman said: “This has been a tragic event and our profound sympathies go out to Kayden’s loved ones.

“We are very much aware that it will have a wider impact on many people, including a number of our pupils. We will work with school staff to ensure that all appropriate supports are in place for anyone who needs them.

“We will, of course, also provide every possible assistance to Police Scotland as they carry out their investigations.”

Police said “several” people are believed to have been filming on their phones around the time of the incident and have urged anyone with information or footage to come forward as investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson of the Major Investigations Team said: “An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“Our officers are supporting the boy’s family at this very difficult and heart-breaking time.

“From our investigation so far, we know there were a number of people on the beach around the time of the disturbance. We believe several of them were filming at the time and may have footage of what happened.

“I would urge people to review the footage they have and contact police if they think the footage captured could be of significance to our investigation.”

Detectives have set up a website where people can access a form to send information directly to the major investigation team, and anonymity can be maintained.

The portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25S22-PO1

Police Scotland can also be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3106 of Saturday May 17 2025 while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.