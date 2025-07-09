Police Scotland making preparations for Trump visit ‘later this month’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s police force is preparing for a potential visit from US president Donald Trump “later this month”, it said in a statement.

Rumours have swirled for months that the president will visit the country this year to coincide with the opening of a second course at the golf club he owns in Aberdeenshire.

But on Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed preparation is underway for a visit from Mr Trump this month, in what will be a “significant policing operation”.

The Scottish Government said it was involved in preparations, along with the UK Government.

There is yet to be a final confirmation of a date for any visit, however, it is not possible to book a room at Mr Trump’s club in Turnberry, South Ayrshire between July 24 and July 28 and at his Aberdeenshire club around the same time.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States.

“While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government has been working collaboratively with the UK Government to support Police Scotland preparations for a potential visit to Scotland by the President of the United States.

“The First Minister was briefed last night on policing preparations.”