No arrests made at anti-Trump demonstrations, police say
A spokesperson said Police Scotland ‘took action at demonstrations and protest events’ on Saturday but did not make any arrests.
No protesters were arrested at demonstrations about US President Donald Trump after he began a visit to Scotland, according to police.
A 50-year-old woman was issued with a recorded police warning in connection with alleged threatening behaviour at a Stop Trump Scotland protest outside the US consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday, but no arrests were made, according to Police Scotland.
In Glasgow, a woman aged 49 was arrested at a “mass deportation rally” led by Ukip’s Nick Tenconi, which was met by a counter-protest in George Square.
The woman, who was a counter-protester, was arrested in connection with an alleged obstruction of the police and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police Scotland said two arrests were made in Aberdeen at “other events” on Saturday, but not at a huge anti-Trump demonstration in the city.
A spokesperson said the force “took action at demonstrations and protest events” but did not make any arrests at Trump rallies across the country.
In Aberdeen, an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a number of outstanding warrants and will appear in court at a later date, according to Police Scotland.
A 56-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal after an alleged assault in Aberdeen city centre.
Police Scotland said they could not give further details.