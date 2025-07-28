Terror police probe videos as man charged after ‘disturbance’ on easyJet flight
A 41-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance on an easyJet flight from London Luton Airport to Glasgow on Sunday morning, Police Scotland said.
It comes after videos emerged on social media of a man shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu akbar” – meaning God is great.
The man is then pinned to the ground by others on the plane.
The videos are now being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.
The aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport around 8.20am on Sunday.
Police Scotland said they believed the incident is “contained and that nobody else was involved”.
The force said: “We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.”
The 41-year-old is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Monday.