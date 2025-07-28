Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Terror police probe videos as man charged after ‘disturbance’ on easyJet flight

Police Scotland said they believed the incident is ‘contained and that nobody else was involved’.

Neil Pooran
Monday 28 July 2025 12:31 EDT
The aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport around 8.20am on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport around 8.20am on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance on an easyJet flight from London Luton Airport to Glasgow on Sunday morning, Police Scotland said.

It comes after videos emerged on social media of a man shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu akbar” – meaning God is great.

The man is then pinned to the ground by others on the plane.

The videos are now being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.

The aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport around 8.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said they believed the incident is “contained and that nobody else was involved”.

The force said: “We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.”

The 41-year-old is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in