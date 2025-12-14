Police Scotland sends out additional dedicated patrols after Bondi terror attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland said it was in contact with faith leaders following the Bondi Beach terror attack on Jewish families in Australia celebrating Hanukkah, the festival of lights.

However, the force said there is “no specific threat” to the Jewish community in Scotland, and patrols around synagogues were already taking place.

Two individuals armed with guns opened fire on a crowd in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach in Sydney at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring a further 29, a spokesperson for New South Wales Police said.

In response, Police Scotland said it was “actively communicating with faith leaders” and was already carrying out “additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues” as part of a policing plan for the Jewish festival.

Scotland First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute to victims, and said the attack was “an appalling act against the Jewish community”.

Mr Swinney posted on X: “I am horrified by the events at Bondi beach and send my sympathy and solidarity, and that of the people of Scotland, to those affected. This is an appalling incident.”

He added: “The events at Bondi beach are an appalling act against the Jewish community at a precious moment in the Jewish calendar. Such acts are despicable at any time but ever more so at this moment. I express my sympathy and solidarity to the Jewish community at this time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Our thoughts are with the Jewish community, the victims, families, and everyone affected by the incident in Australia.

“Officers are already carrying out additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues as part of our existing policing plan for Hanukkah.

“Following the incident, we are actively communicating with faith leaders and community leaders.

“We are also engaging with a wide range of local, national and international partners to ensure our communities are safe.

“While there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland, I want to take this opportunity to ask the public to remain alert but not alarmed.

“You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of all our communities.”