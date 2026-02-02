Emma Caldwell family to meet inquiry chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother and other relatives of Emma Caldwell will meet the chairman of the inquiry set up to examine the investigation into her murder.

Miss Caldwell was murdered in 2005, but it was not until 2024 that Iain Packer was convicted of her killing, along with a string of sexual offences against other women.

The initial police investigation has been criticised for failing to catch Packer, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years almost two decades after the murder of Miss Caldwell, 27.

The independent public inquiry, chaired by Lord Scott KC, will focus on the investigation carried out by Strathclyde Police, under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, into the murder of Miss Caldwell.

Her mother, Margaret Caldwell, and Mrs Caldwell’s son Jamie Caldwell, brother Jim Coyle, grandson Stewart McGrory and the family’s lawyers Aamer Anwar and April Meechan will meet Lord Scott in Glasgow on Monday.

Lord Scott has emphasised the impartiality and independence of the inquiry.

He previously said: “This inquiry is independent of government, the institutions being investigated and any other organisation.

“My team and I will follow the evidence wherever it leads. I want to stress to you that I will discharge my duties as chair impartially and thoroughly.”

Strathclyde Police was replaced by Police Scotland in 2013 when eight regional forces around the country were merged into one national body.

Police Scotland is not mentioned in the terms of reference of the inquiry.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Packer was found guilty of 33 separate charges, including Miss Caldwell’s murder, 11 rapes and 21 charges including sexual assaults against other women.

Police Scotland have since apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for the way the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.