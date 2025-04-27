Tributes to ‘much-loved’ ex-RAF pilot killed in road crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a former RAF pilot who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry have paid tribute to a “much-loved” man.

The collision happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road, near Huntly, Aberdeenshire at around 11am on Wednesday April 23.

Police said Keith Looseley, 78, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement issued through police, and also thanked emergency services and members of the pubic who helped at the scene.

They said: “Keith was a former RAF pilot who had lived in Gartly for over 25 years.

“He was an active and valued member of the local community who volunteered with Gordon Rural Action and Morayvia aviation museum.

“Keith was a devoted and much-loved father, grandfather, brother and son and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who provided assistance in the immediate aftermath of the collision and the police officers and paramedics for all of their efforts at the scene.”

Mr Looseley was from the Aberdeenshire area.

The road was closed for around seven and a half hours for investigations following the crash, which involved a black Skoda Kamiq and a white Iveco lorry.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage from the area, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1138 of April 23 2025.