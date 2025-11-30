Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland have been urged to reopen the investigation into former Harrods boss and Fulham FC owner Mohamed al-Fayed.

More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Fayed – who died in 2023 at the age of 94 – dating back to 1977.

But Police Scotland closed the investigation into an allegation of rape at the estate he owned in the Scottish Highlands, stating that it could be reopened if new information came to light.

A Westminster all-party parliamentary group (APPG) was set up this week to monitor a Metropolitan Police probe into allegations made against Fayed, and to push for a full inquiry into the scandal.

APPG co-chairs Wendy Chamberlain – the deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and a former police officer – and Labour MP Dave Robertson have written to Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell pushing for the investigation to be reopened, citing the probe set up by the Met.

open image in gallery Wendy Chamberlain, deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, is pushing for the investigation to be reopened ( PA Archive )

“We appreciate that you had previously closed your investigation into the reports of trafficking and sexual abuse by Fayed,” the letter said.

“However we note there are ongoing investigations by the Metropolitan Police, in addition to interest of the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the handling of earlier complaints. On this basis, we are writing to ask whether you are considering reopening your investigation.

“If you are not currently considering reopening your investigation, we urge you to assess the merits of doing so. The scale of the offences Fayed is accused of is vast. There are more than 400 known survivors, with more women coming forward.

“Given the earliest known allegation against Fayed dates back to 1977, the reports of trafficking, and accounts of horrendous sexual abuse taking place over international borders, it seems entirely likely that crimes were committed within Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We have received the letter and will respond in due course.”