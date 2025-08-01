Police pay rise: Officers’ salary to increase 4.2% in England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers are set to get a 4.2 per cent pay rise for police officers in England and Wales.

The increased salary, which has been approved by the government, will apply to all ranks up to and including chief superintendent.

It will also be backed by £120 million of extra funding from the Home Office.

The Police Federation said the pay award “barely treads water” with the current rate of inflation and equates to “a Big Mac per shift”.

The pay rise puts the starting salary for a police constable at £31,163, typically going up to £50,257 after six years, while the average salary for a chief superintendent will be £98,500.

Allowances for on-call, away from home and hardship will increase by £10 and London weighting will go up by 4.2 per cent.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our brave police officers work day and night, often making enormous sacrifices, to keep us safe.

“This government is proud to back them in doing so and today’s pay award is a clear signal of our gratitude, and our determination to ensure they are properly rewarded for their service.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper ( James Manning/PA )

Brian Booth, deputy national chairman of the Police Federation, said: “Today’s pay award of 4.2% barely treads water, with inflation currently at 4.1%.

“We note that chief constables argued for a pay rise of just 3.8%. We welcome the government’s decision to reject that position and instead listen to the strong case we have been making on behalf of police officers across the country.

“However, after more than a decade of real terms pay cuts, this award does little to reverse the long-term decline in officers’ living standards or address the crisis policing faces.

“A pay rise worth the price of a Big Mac per shift won’t stop record levels of resignations, record mental health absences, or the record number of assaults on officers.”

The federation, which represents more than 145,000 officers, will now ask its members whether they want to accept or reject the award.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for pay and conditions, Philip Wells, said: “We are pleased that the pay review body recognised the evidence that was presented by chief constables and the pay award that has been announced today is what we believe our officers deserve and reflects the nature of the work they are required to undertake to keep our streets safe.

“Today the Home Secretary also announced an extra £120 million towards funding the pay award.

“With more than 85% of police spend being on pay costs, it is vitally important that additional costs for pay are fully funded if we are to maintain services and be able to continue to invest in areas such as neighbourhood policing and technology.”