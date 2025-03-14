Police given stop-and-search powers for Old Firm game in bid to avoid disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Glasgow will be given greater stop-and-search powers ahead of and after Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Police Scotland made the announcement on Friday ahead of the final clash of the Scottish Premiership season between Rangers and Celtic, claiming a “minority” of fans “seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons”.

From 8am to 11.59pm on Sunday, police will be authorised to use powers provided under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The powers will be in place in various parts of the east and west ends, as well as the south side of the city.

The legislation permits greater stop-and-search powers of pedestrians or those in cars, as well as allowing officers to require the removal of face coverings hiding people’s identities.

The powers were most recently enacted in December ahead of the two sides meeting at Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Ahead of that game, videos on social media showed gangs of masked men running through Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre, with police saying missiles had been thrown at officers and a pub had been attacked.

The violence – which was condemned as “completely and utterly unacceptable” by First Minister John Swinney – has led to the powers being given to officers as away fans are due to return to the fixture on Sunday.

Around 2,500 Rangers fans are expected to be in attendance at Celtic Park in the city’s east end after a deal was struck to improve safety arrangements when the rivals meet.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan, who will lead the police operation on Sunday, said: “Implementation of the Section 60 legislation is only undertaken when there is sufficient risk of serious disorder or violence.

“Unfortunately, this fixture attracts a minority of people who seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons.

“The disorder that took place before the fixture in December 2024 was completely unacceptable and we are still carrying out extensive investigations to identify those who were involved, with a number of people arrested.

“Attacks on genuine supporters, the public who can get innocently caught up in disorder, police officers or emergency workers who are there to help and protect will not be tolerated.

“Neither will the possession of offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, including pyrotechnics, or any attempt to evade justice by concealing one’s identity.”

Officers will “take all necessary action” to protect public safety, Mr Dolan warned.

He added: “The number of away supporters attending this fixture is significantly more than over recent years.

“We want the vast majority of football fans who just want to enjoy the game to do just that without the fear of disorder.

“That’s also the same for the general public in the city centre and its environs. I would also encourage fans to be aware of changes to the layout of the stadium entrances and arrive in good time.”