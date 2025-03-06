Change to police corruption guidelines that equated journalists with criminals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial anti-corruption guidance for police officers that equated journalists with criminals has been changed.

National guidance from the College of Policing for forces in England and Wales included media professionals alongside convicted offenders and suspects in lists of people who may pose a corruption risk or cause a conflict of interest.

Police officers and staff are required to tell their employer about so-called “notifiable associations” who might include members of the media, lawyers, staff at firms with a commercial link to a force, or criminals or suspects.

The new guidance separates relationships with professionals that may cause a conflict of interest from connections with offenders or those accused of crimes.

College of Policing chief executive Sir Andy Marsh said: “The media holds a uniquely essential role for the police by both reporting on our public appeals for information whilst holding us to account, and without it the public is not served well.

“The media made strong representations to make changes to the national counter-corruption guidance for police and I agree there should be a clear separation between legitimate professions and those under investigation or with criminal records.

“In recent years the relationship between policing and the media has cooled and, in the meantime, we have seen the rise of misinformation online.

“We’re now working together to make changes so that the public has access to timely and accurate information to keep them and their families safe.”

The guidance is now available for all police forces in England and Wales.

Rebecca Camber, chairwoman of the Crime Reporters’ Association (CRA) said: “In 2022 the CRA complained that the national counter-corruption guidance for officers equated the profession of journalism with criminals, extremists and suspects.

“We are delighted that the College of Policing has agreed to amend this guidance in recognition of the key role that journalists fulfil in keeping the public informed about policing and holding forces to account.

“Media reporting not only helps solve crimes, but it also helps bring offenders to justice and keep communities safe.

“We believe this is a significant step towards the rebuilding of a successful working relationship between police forces and the media which remains essential to public confidence and policing legitimacy in the UK.”

Dawn Alford, executive director at the Society of Editors, said the previous guidance had “risked wrongfully equating the media industry with the wrongdoing and corruption it seeks to expose”.

She added: “Journalists fulfil a vital role on behalf of the public in bringing offenders to justice.

“A successful and professional working relationship between officers and journalists remains essential to policing legitimacy in the UK.”