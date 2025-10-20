Police officers who confronted sword-wielding killer win Pride of Britain award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three police officers who confronted a sword-wielding murderer are among the winners at this year’s Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield, Pc Cameron King and Inspector Moloy Campbell were all honoured for their actions on April 30 last year when they intervened to prevent further loss of life after Marcus Monzo killed 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin during a 20-minute rampage in Hainault, east London.

Pc Mechem-Whitfield and Pc King were the first officers to confront samurai sword-wielding Monzo and chased him down an alleyway before the killer struck Pc Mechem-Whitfield repeatedly with the weapon, causing her serious injuries.

Despite having no Taser and his pepper spray having run out, Pc King drew his baton and stood between the killer and his injured colleague.

Inspector Campbell also suffered a slash wound to his hand after he confronted Monzo in a car park and ran at him, baton drawn, after learning that one of his colleagues had been hurt.

Following Inspector Campbell’s intervention, other officers were able to deploy their Tasers and subdue the killer.

In June, Monzo was jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years for Daniel’s murder and attacking three more members of the public and two police officers.

Speaking at Monzo’s trial at the Old Bailey, Pc Mechem-Whitfield said her injuries sustained in the incident had had a “significant and permanent effect” on her life and impacted her independence.

She described facing “numerous challenges” in the wake of the attack, including struggling to dress one-handed, and preparing her hair.

Kirsty O’Connor from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The courage shown by Pc Mechem-Whitfield, Pc King, Inspector Campbell and others who selflessly sought to apprehend Arduini-Monzo whilst facing extreme personal danger was exceptional and undoubtedly prevented further loss of life.

“We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Other winners of this year’s awards include Javeno McLean, a personal trainer who has worked for more than two decades to improve the lives of elderly people and those with disabilities and illnesses through free sessions at his specially equipped gym.

Mr McLean’s work began when he was 16-years-old and noticed a boy in a wheelchair struggling in the gym and offered to train him.

On another occasion, he was playing cricket in the park with friends when he spotted a man in a wheelchair on the sidelines and invited him to join their game.

The 40-year-old set up the J7 Gym in Manchester in 2016, which is an inclusive space with a dedicated area for elderly clients and those with a range of abilities.

Mr McLean said: “Inclusivity is so important, when you include people you empower them.

“We live in a society where people can feel dehumanised, unseen.

“I don’t see their wheelchair, the medication, the barriers.”

Humanitarian aid worker Sally Becker has also been honoured with a lifetime achievement award after helping save the lives of children across the world during her career spanning three decades.

Other winners include football coach Asha Ali Rage who uses sport to try and protect people from gang violence, cancer survivor and charity founder Leanne Pero, and teenager Marcus Skeet, also known as The Hull Boy, who has documented his running journey on social media and raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

A judging panel selected the winners from a shortlist after tens of thousands of public nominations were received.

Winners will be celebrated at an awards dinner at the Grosvenor House, London, co-hosted by dancer Ashley Banjo and broadcaster Carol Vorderman on Monday.

The Pride of Britain Awards ceremony will be shown on ITV1 at 8pm on Thursday.