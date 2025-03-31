Tributes left by ‘heartbroken’ loved ones of three dead in station house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floral tributes and toys have been left by “heartbroken” loved ones of a mother and her four-year-old daughter who were among three who died in a fire at a historic former station house.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Emma Conn, 30, and her daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, both of Desborough, Northamptonshire, died in the fire along with 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, police said.

Police officers remained at the scene on Monday while flowers and cards were left near the house behind a cordon.

One message addressed to the mother and daughter said: “I can’t believe you’re gone. I’ll miss the never-ending voice notes, gossip and just seeing you happy with your babies. Love you!”

Another card addressed to them said: “Love you both so much. We are all heartbroken I hope he gives you the best bed up there because you and her deserve the absolute best.”

A message to the 23-year-old said: “Louie you sweet beautiful boy. I was so blessed to have you in my life. You were the best big brother, you’re now the biggest shining star. Love you.”

A card included the message: “You will all remain in my thoughts and heart forever” while other tributes said “Love you always brother” and “What I’d give to gossip with you right now”.

Among the tributes were teddy bears, candles and a soft football.

Police said the victims have been named with the agreement of the coroner’s office and support of their families, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, police said.

The force said an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, with detectives working closely with partners including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police previously said the fire is not believed to have been caused by a criminal act.