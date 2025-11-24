Four officers should face misconduct proceedings in Harshita Brella case – IOPC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Northamptonshire Police officers should face misconduct proceedings over their handling of abuse allegations reported by a woman before she was found dead in a car boot, a watchdog has said.

Harshita Brella, 24, was found in a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London, on November 14 last year.

A manhunt to locate her widower Pankaj Lamba, who is believed to have left the UK for India but previously lived in Sturton Walk, Corby, is ongoing after a murder charge was authorised against the 23-year-old.

Northamptonshire Police previously said they believed Ms Brella was strangled in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford the next day.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Ms Brella reported to Northamptonshire Police on August 29 last year that she had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Lamba.

He was arrested on September 3 and released on police bail with conditions not to contact his wife and issued with a domestic violence protection order.

An IOPC investigation, which started in November last year following a referral from Northamptonshire Police, has found two detective constables who were assigned to the domestic abuse investigation have a case to answer for gross misconduct.

The IOPC said investigators believe a police disciplinary panel could find the officers did not appropriately review the case, set investigative actions, seek supervisory advice, or keep Ms Brella sufficiently updated.

The watchdog said there is a misconduct case to answer for a sergeant and chief inspector over their supervision and review of the domestic abuse investigation and associated risk assessment for Ms Brella and that officers may potentially have breached police standards of professional behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities.

IOPC director of engagement Derrick Campbell said: “This is a harrowing case in which a young woman was killed not long after arriving in the UK to start a new life.

“Our thoughts remain with Ms Brella’s family and friends as they seek justice for what happened.

“Our independent investigation examined Northamptonshire Police’s response to the disclosure made by Ms Brella that she’d suffered domestic abuse.

“It has scrutinised their investigation strategy, actions taken, communication with the victim, and any safeguarding considerations.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have determined four officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

“It will be for a police disciplinary panel to determine whether the allegations are proven.”

The IOPC said it will now be for Northamptonshire Police to organise disciplinary proceedings.

The investigation has also identified areas of potential learning for Northamptonshire Police, which are currently being reviewed, in relation to its domestic abuse investigation unit, the watchdog added.