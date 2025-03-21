Police officers served disciplinary notices over Harshita Brella case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four police officers have been served disciplinary notices over alleged failings in their handling of a domestic abuse report by a woman before she was found dead in a car boot.

Harshita Brella, 24, was found in a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London, on November 14 last year.

A murder charge has been authorised against her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, who is also accused of two counts of rape, sexual assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Northamptonshire Police previously said they believed Ms Brella was strangled in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford the next day.

Lamba, formerly of Sturton Walk, Corby, is reported to have left the UK after Ms Brella’s death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has served disciplinary notices on four Northamptonshire Police officers – two at the level of gross misconduct and two for potential misconduct.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our investigation into Northamptonshire Police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found in November is progressing.

“We are continuing to gather and review evidence setting out the contact the force had and the actions and decision-making by police officers involved.

“After assessment of the evidence to date, we have served disciplinary notices on four Northamptonshire Police officers, two at the level of gross misconduct and two for potential misconduct.

“The gross misconduct notices on two detective constables cover alleged failings to progress inquiries and communicate with Ms Brella after her report of domestic abuse at the end of August 2024.

“The misconduct notices on two more senior officers relate to their supervision of the case and relevant risk assessments.”

Mr Campbell said such notices advise officers they are subject to investigation and do not necessarily mean any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“At the end of the investigation, decisions will be taken as to whether any officer has a disciplinary case to answer,” he said.

The IOPC previously said Ms Brella had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place.