A serving police officer died after he was arrested at home during paternity leave after being accused of misconduct, an inquest has heard.

Pc Alex Hazlett-Beard, of Hampshire Constabulary, died at Lepe Country Park in the New Forest on February 11 2025.

A pre-inquest review hearing at Winchester was told that the 32-year-old was subject to a misconduct investigation at the time of his death relating to a road accident in May 2023.

It heard that Pc Hazlett-Beard was on paternity leave for the birth of his daughter when he was arrested at his home in Southampton for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sam Harmel, representing Pc Hazlett-Beard’s widow Megan, also a serving police officer, said: “Meg would like to have sight of Hampshire’s policy, standard operating procedures, around the welfare of officers on paternity leave, especially for issues around being arrested.”

Pravin Fernando, representing Hampshire Constabulary, responded: “If there is a policy, it should be released.”

Coroner Nicholas Walker said a complaint was made against Hampshire Constabulary to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an investigation had been launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Mr Fernando said the probe was expected to take nine months with a further six months for the IOPC to review its report.

Mr Walker said: “A complaint has been made in respect of Hampshire’s handling of this case. It’s clear to me that Greater Manchester Police aren’t going to conclude this in a matter of days.”

The coroner added: “I am utterly frustrated by the delay, for the family this is intolerable, they want this next week, not next year.”

open image in gallery Pc Hazlett-Beard was on paternity leave when he was arrested at his home in Southampton for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice ( PA Archive )

Pc Hazlett-Beard’s father Nick said: “My view is let GMP do its thing as they understand the police system, they understand how to do things, they understand what is good and what is not good.

“And they possibly understand if someone is being devious and finding a way around things.”

Mr Walker said issues to be looked at by the full inquest included the arrest of Pc Hazlett-Beard at his home, welfare support for him and his firearms application.

Mr Fernando said the accident in 2023 left Pc Hazlett-Beard suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and added: “There are issues of how that accident affected Alex’s mental health in and of itself.

“Then there are his aspirations to be part of the surveillance unit and the training required. It’s all a stressful situation for him at the start of 2025.”

When the inquest previously opened, it was told that Pc Hazlett-Beard was found dead in his vehicle but a cause of death was not given as pathologist Dr Matthew Sommerlad required the result of toxicology tests.

Last month, Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones announced an independent review of the force’s professional standards department after the death of Pc Hazlett-Beard and the unrelated death of another officer, Pc Claire Browne, in July.

Mr Walker adjourned the case for a full hearing to start on September 28 2026.

Ms Jones said: “Recent events have understandably raised questions and concerns among officers, staff and the wider public about how the force handles internal investigations.”

In a statement released after Pc Hazlett-Beard’s death, Spencer Wragg, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, said: “Alex was a dedicated officer who served the force diligently for a number of years.

“He was a well loved and respected colleague and friend. I had the pleasure of working with Alex and I know his loss is felt by many in the force. He will be much missed.”