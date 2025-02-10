Armed police called and high street closed off amid knife stand-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high street has been closed off after a man was seen brandishing a knife in a flat above shops in south east London.

Footage posted on social media showed him leaning out of the window with what appeared to be a kitchen knife, as well as waving it around inside the flat.

The apartment is on the third floor of a building, the ground floor of which is a row of shops.

Lewisham High Street remained closed off on Monday afternoon, and armed police could be seen on standby near the scene.

The incident unfolded metres away from Lewisham police station.

The Metropolitan Police said there is no information available currently to suggest there is anyone else inside the property.

A food retailer at Lewisham Market said the stand-off had been going on since late morning..

“It’s a waiting game,” she said.

“He’s hiding himself around the corner because he knows they’re pointing guns at him,” the woman, who did not want to be named said.“At first nobody knew what was going on.

“They keep moving the police cordon back,” she added.

A branch of HSBC opposite closed as a precaution, and the bank said no customers or staff were involved.

A spokesman for the Met said: “Police were called to a disturbance on Lewisham High Street, at around 10.45am on Monday.

“Officers are currently in attendance at the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

“We are speaking to a man inside a residential address at the location.

“There is no information available at this time to suggest there is anyone else inside the property.”