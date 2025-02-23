Police identify van driver who fled scene after girl, three, dies in tram crash
The collision occurred at 9.56am on Saturday between a van and a tram on Mosley Street.
Police have identified a van driver who fled the scene of a crash with a tram after a three-year-old girl died in Manchester city centre, it is understood.
Greater Manchester Police said the van collided with the tram, forcing the vehicle onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a three-year-old girl, died in hospital from her injuries.
Police said the driver of the van fled the scene and officers were “following several lines of inquiry to locate him”.
It is believed that officers are looking to bring an unnamed suspect into custody.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing in the Mosley Street, Booth Street and Nicholas Street areas.