Police investigating deaths of ‘brother and sister’ in south-east London

Police are investigating the “unexpected and unexplained” deaths of a man and woman, understood to be brother and sister, in south-east London.

Emergency services found the pair with serious injuries at an address on Holstein Way in Thamesmead on Tuesday at around 3pm.

They were declared dead at the scene.

A police source told the PA news agency they were brother and sister.

Daniel Clayton, who lives nearby to the property, said of the female victim: “She lost her husband, and it was apparently very traumatic for her.

“Everyone says she was never the same since.”

A neighbour six doors from the property said the flat was “jinxed”.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing in Bexley, said: “I know many residents in the local area will be questioning why police are carrying out inquiries within Holstein Way.

“We are currently investigating the death of two people which was unexpected and unexplained.

“At this early stage, we are working with officers and local authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“We believe that the two were known to each other, and at this time we are not seeking to speak with anyone else in connection with this.

“A crime scene will remain in place until we have conducted our inquiries. Thank you to those in the local area for their patience.”

Their next of kin have been informed and inquiries continue.