Police launch murder investigation after man’s body found in field

Police Scotland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Inverclyde.

The body of Robert Best, 50, was found in a field near High Mathernock Farm, Kilmacolm, at about 9.20am on Tuesday morning, officers said.

Mr Best had been reported missing from Greenock on the same day.

Two men, aged 44 and 51, arrested by investigating officers, have been charged in connection with Mr Best’s death.

Police said the men were scheduled to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Another man, aged 45, who was arrested in connection with assault, has been released pending further inquiries.

Officers investigating the fatal incident are continuing to carry out inquiries into a report of a disturbance in Lansbury Street in Greenock, which took place between 11pm on Monday and 3am on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at this time. We are providing them with support as our investigation continues.

“An extensive investigation is being carried out and I am asking anyone who was in the Lansbury Street area or near High Mathernock Farm at those times to get in touch.

“If you have CCTV, private footage or dashcam footage of that may have captured something, please contact us. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.”

Officers have set up an online portal to facilitate members of the public to submit information directly to police.