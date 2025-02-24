Explosions after van filled with fireworks set on fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homes were evacuated after a van containing fireworks was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze set off the fireworks which exploded, sending rockets shooting into the night sky above Braes Avenue in Clydebank at around 1am on Sunday.

Police said a number of nearby buildings were evacuated and roads closed as a precaution while the fire was extinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Yvonne O’Neill, secretary of the Clydebank East Community Council condemned the incident as “disgusting behaviour”.

Writing on social media she said: “Absolutely no regard for the kids living in these houses.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like it, kids screaming in sheer terror absolutely awful. Thankfully everyone is safe.”

Police are treating the fire as “wilful” and are appealing for information about the incident in the West Dunbartonshire town.

They are keen to trace a man who was seen heading in the direction of the canal path around the time, who is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build and with a shaved head.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Footage posted on social media shows the van on fire and loud bangs can be heard as fireworks shoot out from it in all directions.

Detective Constable Andrew Baldacci, of Clydebank CID, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who has information about this man, or the man himself, to come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident, and has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“Similarly, if you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 0246 of 23 February or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.