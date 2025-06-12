Lyons insists he will not resign following criticism of social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister has insisted he will not resign following criticism of a social media post sent hours before an attack on Larne Leisure Centre.

Gordon Lyons said he would “strongly hit back at any notion” that he had publicly revealed the facility was being used to house immigrant families who had been affected by violence in Ballymena.

Masked youths attacked the leisure centre on Wednesday night and set it on fire.

Prior to the fire, Mr Lyons posted on social media that the building had been used to accommodate several people following riotous behaviour in the town of Ballymena, which is 30 minutes away.

Police said that ethnic minorities have been targeted in the violence which they have described as “racist thuggery”.

Mr Lyons’ post said: “As a local MLA for the area, neither I nor my DUP council colleagues were made aware or consulted on this decision until late this afternoon.”

He added: “It has now been confirmed to us by the PSNI and council that all these individuals are in the care of the Housing Executive and have been moved out of Larne.

“Protesting is of course a legitimate right but violence is not and I would encourage everyone to remain peaceful.”

Some politicians have said Mr Lyons should be considering his position and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said it was not helpful to publicise where people had been moved.

Mr Benn said he felt Mr Lyons “might want to reflect on what he said”.

Mr Lyons was asked by the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme if he should still be in his job and replied: “Absolutely.”

He said: “Let me set out the facts because it is clear that some don’t know them.

“The leisure centre was used to temporarily house those who had been affected by the violence in Ballymena.

“This had been confirmed yesterday publicly. It was in the public domain, it was on a news website and it had been confirmed by the council.

“My message was posted because rumours had been circulating that the leisure centre was to be turned into a permanent centre, the messages flying about that caravans were being brought into the car park there.

“A protest had already been planned at 7pm last evening.

“The PSNI was then in contact with one of our local councillors and they were keen that we highlight the fact that the leisure centre was no longer being used for this purpose, they wanted to stop the rumours that people were being permanently housed there and all of that was the catalyst for the protest.

“As a result of that, I posted a clarification that the centre had been used but that was temporary and was no longer being used for that purpose.”

Mr Lyons said he believed it was right that public representatives should be consulted when emergency protocols are put in place.

He said: “I believe that information is key here so that rumours don’t circulate around.

“I will very strongly hit back at any notion that I have revealed the use of this facility to the public when the protest was already planned, when everybody knew what was happening.”

Mr Benn said: “If people have been forced out of their homes, they need to be taken to a place of safety and they need to be looked after because they will be traumatised and they will be frightened.

“I don’t think it helps matters at all to publicise where they have been taken.”

Matthew O’Toole, leader of the opposition in the Northern Ireland Assembly, said he would refer Mr Lyons’ social media post to the standards commissioner.

Alliance Party MLA Danny Donnelly said there had been a “huge attack” in Larne.

He added: “If I was the minister I would be considering my position.

“I think he should seriously consider his position.

“Highlighting the location of where immigrant families who had been burnt out were taken to a place of safety on social media was reckless and dangerous, and it certainly was a factor in that protest.

“The result we have had, the town has been attacked by a racist mob.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said Mr Lyons’ post was “reckless and inflammatory”.

He added: “Leadership should show responsibility — not feed into the fear of the vulnerable.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said the leisure centre had been designated as an emergency rest centre for those in urgent need following disturbances in nearby Ballymena but the families had been safely relocated elsewhere.

Police and firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control on Wednesday night.

The fire in Larne coincided with a third night of public disorder in Ballymena.

The violence began around Clonavon Terrace on Monday night following an earlier peaceful protest which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

Two teenage boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged.