Police seize cocaine haul worth almost £4m in drug raid

The drugs were found at a property in Kinning Park, Glasgow.

Joe Hadden
Saturday 02 August 2025 08:17 EDT
Officers have recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £3.68 million in Kinning Park, Glasgow (PA)
Officers have recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £3.68 million in Kinning Park, Glasgow (PA)

Police have seized drugs worth an estimated £3.68 million during a raid in Glasgow.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Milnpark Gardens, Kinning Park, on Friday August 1, where they discovered a large quantity of cocaine.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace those involved.

Detective Chief Inspector David Bell said: “This very significant recovery highlights our commitment to tackling dangerous and illegal drugs in our communities.

“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the drugs trade and preventing them being circulated on the streets of Scotland.

“This substantial seizure underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Information from the public is crucial. Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

