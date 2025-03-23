Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police charge third teenager in connection with death of schoolboy

The news comes after two other boys were charged in connection with the death of Amen Teklay on a Glasgow street on March 5.

Nick Forbes
Sunday 23 March 2025 16:59 EDT
Police have charged a third teenager in connection with the death of Amen Teklay on a Glasgow street on March 5 (Mike Boyd/PA)
Police have made a further arrest in connection with the death of 15-year-old Amen Teklay on a Glasgow street.

The schoolboy was found seriously injured on Clarendon Street in Maryhill at about 10.30pm on March 5, and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

On Sunday, police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with Amen’s death.

Earlier this month, two other boys, aged 14 and 15, were both arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said the 16-year-old will appear in court in due course, and that a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

