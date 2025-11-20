Three charged in investigation into alleged mishandling of cremated remains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been charged by police investigating the alleged mishandling of cremated remains and alleged funeral plan fraud in Dumbarton and Glasgow.

Operation Koine was launched in April last year following reports relating to the practices of the former A Milne Independent Funeral Directors in those areas.

Police Scotland said officers from the force’s Operation Koine team, with support from colleagues from North Wales, executed search warrants on Wednesday at an address in the Flint area of north-east Wales.

A 58-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were rearrested.

On the same day, officers rearrested a 58-year-old woman in the Bishopbriggs area of East Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said all three have now been charged in connection with the investigation and will be reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.

Detective Superintendent Robert Bowie said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information on this investigation and members of the public for their continued support.

“Operation Koine is an unprecedented investigation for Police Scotland and I want to reassure the public our dedicated team have and will continue to work through all lines of inquiry.

“Anyone with additional information or concerns can still come forward and speak to us. We’re also working alongside our partners at Victim Support Scotland to ensure victims are provided specialist assistance.

“A further drop-in clinic, where you can receive information and support, will be held on Friday December 5.

“This is for people who have already been in contact with police around concerns, and information about the session will have been sent to you.”

Anyone wishing to get in touch with officers is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, 2024 or email operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.