Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police investigating death of Cole Cooper, 19, rule out third-party involvement

Cole Cooper’s body was found in a wooded area of Banknock, Falkirk, on June 6 with police treating his death as ‘unexplained’.

Sarah Ward
Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:13 EDT
A missing person sign for Cole Cooper, 19, who was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A missing person sign for Cole Cooper, 19, who was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Police have said there is “no evidence of third-party involvement” in the death of a teenager who vanished for four weeks.

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3, and was reported missing by them on May 9.

He was seen on CCTV on Sunday May 4 in Longcroft, Falkirk, at around 6am, and was also reported to have been seen by a witness on May 7, asking for a lift.

On June 6, his body was found in a wooded area of Banknock, Falkirk, with police treating his death as “unexplained”.

His mother, Wendy Stewart, 42, told Sky News that she believed there was “third-party involvement” in her son’s death, and added that this may have been “unintentionally”.

She said that Mr Cooper had been “arguing” with someone in the lead up to his disappearance.

Ms Stewart said: “Whether it be intentionally or unintentionally, I do believe there has been some involvement by a third party and the result is the death of Cole.”

She said she believed there was a “culprit” for Mr Cooper’s disappearance and vowed to “get justice”.

Ms Stewart said: “Finding the culprit and getting justice that way. Finding the person that is responsible for the death of my child.”

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We are carrying out significant inquiries into Cole’s death, however, at this time there is no evidence of any third-party involvement.

“It is vital that we establish the full circumstances leading up to Cole’s death so that we can provide some answers to his family.

“The thoughts of everyone involved in this investigation are very much with his family and friends and officers will continue to offer them support and keep them informed as our inquiries progress.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in