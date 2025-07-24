Sixteen arrested after protest outside migrant hotel in Epping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have arrested 16 people after a protest outside a migrant hotel last week.

Essex Police said a small number of people had used a peaceful demonstration last Thursday as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

The protest, outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property.

Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.

Six people have been charged, including Kenneth Blissett, 34, of Long Banks, Harlow, Essex, who was charged on Thursday with theft of police equipment and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains on bail and will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 30.

Another man in his 20s was detained at an address in Harlow at about 5.45pm on Wednesday on suspicion of violent disorder.

He remains in custody for questioning and police say they have seized evidence from the scene.

Officers are also appealing for information about two men they want to speak to in connection with the violence.

Martin Peagram, 33, who has links to Stansted, Essex, is described as 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

Philip Curson, 52, who has no fixed address, is 5ft 8in, stocky, with short brown hair and full tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as tattoos on his neck.

Essex Police said they are no longer seeking Shaun Thompson, 37, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “We’d promised that we’d continue our investigations into the unacceptable actions of a small number of people who chose to take advantage of peaceful protest to try to cause harm to people in Epping or to property.

“We’ve been analysing footage and we have investigators and trained detectives working on this operation.

“We are identifying suspects and there will be more arrests in the coming days.

“Put simply, if you turn up to try to cause trouble, you won’t get away with it.”

Detectives have also released body-worn video showing one of the arrests.

The latest developments come as police are braced for further protests, and the Government and law enforcement have vowed to act swiftly if unrest spreads.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.

The protest has drawn national attention and sparked a political row, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington to resign over claims that officers transported left-wing protesters to the scene, claims the chief constable has denied.