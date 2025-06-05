Retired police dogs deserve a pension, charity argues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is facing calls to provide pensions for retired police dogs, recognising their service and sacrifice.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation has issued the appeal, highlighting the financial strain placed on former handlers and new owners.

Since August 2020, the foundation has distributed £380,000 in grants to cover veterinary expenses, addressing health issues often stemming from the dogs' demanding physical work.

Foundation chairman Kieran Stanbridge said police dogs give “the best years of their lives” to the job.

“They throw themselves into dangerous situations without a second thought ... to help fight crime and keep the public safe.”

While in service, the dogs receive comprehensive care, but upon retirement, they are left to rely on their handlers or new owners for often costly vet bills, he said.

open image in gallery The Thin Blue Paw Foundation is campaigning for retired police dogs to receive pensions

Mr Stanbridge argues that the Home Office, responsible for allocating funds to police forces, has "an ethical and moral obligation to these dogs" and should provide support in their retirement.

There are about 1,700 serving police dogs in the UK, according to the foundation, and about 100 retire each year.

It has launched a petition to push the Government for a ring-fenced budget to provide support for the owners of retired police dogs.

“Taking on any dog is a responsibility, but taking on an older retired police dog with health problems is a huge commitment, particularly during the current cost of living crisis,” Mr Stanbridge said.

“We need to ensure that there is support in place for these heroic police dogs so that people aren’t put off the idea of rehoming them when they retire and so that owners are never faced with the heartbreaking decision of having them put to sleep because they can’t afford their treatment.”

Conditions such as arthritis can mean bills of up to £2,400 per year for pain medication, the charity said, and because these are pre-existing medical complaints they would not be covered by pet insurance.

Police Scotland dog handler Julie Roy was faced with large vet bills caring for retired German shepherd Keach, who worked for West Midlands Police before moving north of the border.

open image in gallery Keach served with West Midlands Police and Police Scotland

Keach has arthritis in her spine and knee, and the Thin Blue Paw Foundation pays for her pain medication.

Ms Roy said: “Vet bills are expensive and our dogs have worked hard in their working life, putting extra strain on the joints and the body.

“These dogs deserve to have ongoing support when they retire, so they can access the medication and treatment they need having served their communities for so long.”

Fellow dog handler Claire Bird, from West Sussex, adopted Belgian Malinois Fiji, who worked for Surrey Police.

She has required two operations, for an infection of the uterus and a gastric procedure, and needs regular medication for allergies. So far the foundation has paid £10,000 for her care.

Ms Bird said: “I’ve kept all of my working dogs when they retire and, as any dog owner knows, taking care of them is expensive.

“But I couldn’t turn my back on them after everything they’ve given.

“I believe that there should be more support in place for these incredible heroes when they retire.

“They do so much for us while they’re serving and yet when they retire, the Government and the police turn their backs on them.”