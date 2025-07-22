Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dog treats laced with fishhooks have been found in several walking spots, police have warned.

Pet owners have shared warnings on social media after finding fishhooks embedded in bone marrow chew sticks in popular walking spots in South Wales.

The laced chew sticks were reported to be found around Blaen Brab Community Woodland in Cwmbran, Gwent.

Posting in the Dogs of Torfaen Facebook page, Caroline Quigg warned the dog treats were found between Blaen Bran Woodland and the Mountain Air car park.

In the post she said: “WARNING TO DOG WALKERS! FROM BLAEN BRAN WOODLAND TO THE MOUNTAIN AIR CAR PARK... someone has put down marrow chew sticks with fishhooks inside them. Police have been called and a warning issued.”

open image in gallery Charley Meats posted on Abergavenny Voice Facebook Page images of the treats stuffed with fishhooks ( Charley Meats /Abergavenny Voice Facebook )

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.

It comes after similar chew sticks stuffed with fishhooks were also discovered by dog walkers on Castle Meadows in Abergavenny in June.

Charley Meats posted on Abergavenny Voice Facebook Page that he found treats with three hooks stuffed inside them.

He said: “The eyes of the hooks were completely concealed within the middle of the treat, so no way to attach it to a line. My dog doesn’t like water, and this was in the middle of castle meadows in the grass. Please be careful.”

He explained his dog was rushed into emergency surgery with two hooks inside its stomach.

The BBC reported Jon Moss, from Llantrisant near Cardiff, said his Spanish Mastin, Ripley, was seconds away from eating one of the laced dog treats while on a walk in Castle Meadows.

He said he put his dog on a shorter leash after warnings from other dog walkers in the area and kept an eye out for the treats.

"And sure enough, about five minutes later, on one of the little paths, I found one myself," he said.

He believes if he did not use the shorter leash his dog would have eaten the harmful chew sticks.

Gwent Police warned dog owners to be vigilant after initial reports of fishhooks in chew sticks in Abergavenny. Inspector Emma Sowrey said: "Following this report we will be carrying out patrols in the local area, we would encourage dog owners to be vigilant and if anyone has any information, they can contact the local council or ourselves."