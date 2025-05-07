Police probing fatal stabbing of bank customer ‘not looking for anyone else’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man inside a bank are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Lloyds Bank in St Peter’s Street in Derby on Tuesday afternoon, in which a man in his thirties was stabbed to death.

The victim has not yet been formally identified, but has been named locally as Gurvinder Singh Johal – who was known to friends as Danny.

In a statement given at the scene on Wednesday, Superintendent Becky Webster, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said information gathered so far suggests it was an isolated incident.

She said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in the heart of our city.

“For the family of the victim, we know that life will never be the same again and our thoughts are with them as they begin to deal with their tragic loss.

“Those who witnessed the incident and offered first aid and tried to help at the scene will also understandably be devastated by what happened and there will of course be an impact on the wider community from such a shocking event.

“Officers have worked through the night on this investigation and two men who were arrested yesterday remain in police custody.

“I know people will be concerned by what happened in St Peter’s Street yesterday and we understand those concerns.

“What we can say at this at this time is that all the information we have suggests that this was an isolated incident. No one else was physically hurt and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.”

Ms Webster said incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area of the city in the past year do not appear to be linked to the stabbing.

She said: “We know that the St Peter’s Cross area of the city has been a concern for residents, visitors and businesses and there has been significant work with partners over the past 12 months around that area – as well as the wider city centre.

“Again – at this stage – it does not appear that this incident is linked to any of those individuals who have been involved in the types of anti-social behaviour that have been seen in the St Peter’s Cross area.”

She urged anyone with information to come forward to help police with their investigation.

She added: “Even something that may seem insignificant could be vital for this investigation.

“Finally, I’d also like to thanks the community and them to come together and support each other through what will be some very difficult days ahead.”

Both men who were arrested on Tuesday – a man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of murder at a property in Western Road, in the Normanton area of the city and a man in his 30s who was arrested at the same property on suspicion of assisting an offender – are still in custody.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew the victim, called his death “senseless”, adding: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened. He was just getting on with his life – it’s just senseless.”

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting the reference 25*260624.