Inquest to examine death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inquest into the death of The Vivienne, the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is set to take place.

James Lee Williams, 32, died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5.

In March, the star’s family revealed the drag queen had died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest”, saying they wanted to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.

The inquest will be heard by senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington.

The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home near Chester, the opening of the inquest was told.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

During their time on the show, The Vivienne admitted having been a drug addict for four years.

Speaking on the the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, they said: “It was party, drugs, but I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party, it was constant for me.”

They added that their addiction was a “habit that caught on a bit too quick and a bit too hard”.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due back on stage in March as the Childcatcher in a tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first played last year.

Their funeral in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi and Baga Chipz, along with singers Ian “H” Watkins and Aston Merrygold and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.

The Government is seeking expert advice after illegal use of ketamine surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.