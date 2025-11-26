Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police treat death of man whose body was found by road as ‘unexplained’

Investigations are continuing.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 26 November 2025 10:47 EST
The family of Kenneth Unsworth have been told of the discovery (Police Scotland/PA)
The family of Kenneth Unsworth have been told of the discovery (Police Scotland/PA)

The death of a man whose body was found off the A90 is being treated as unexplained by police.

The body was discovered between Brechin in Angus and Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said that formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Kenneth Unsworth, reported missing from Merseyside, has been informed.

Mr Unsworth, 46, was seen on Thursday November 20 leaving the town of Huyton.

Police Scotland said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

