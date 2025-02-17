Police called to BBC headquarters after red paint sprayed and doors smashed
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after protesters vandalised the broadcaster’s offices in Portland Place.
Police were called to BBC headquarters after glass doors were smashed and red paint was sprayed on the building.
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after protesters vandalised the broadcaster’s office in Portland Place, London.
Palestine Action issued a statement claiming responsibility for the damage, saying it covered the building in “blood-red paint” and broke windows in protest against what they claim is the BBC’s “pro-Israel bias”.
A clean-up is under way with footage showing the paint being removed using pressure washers.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 2.50am on Monday February 17 to reports of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place.
“Red paint had been sprayed on the wall of a building and glass doors smashed.
“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”
Monday’s protest marks the second time the group claimed responsibility for vandalising the broadcaster’s headquarters over its Israel-Hamas coverage, with the first action taking place in October 2023.
In a statement issued on Monday, Palestine Action said: “The BBC’s biased reporting isn’t a simple case of poor journalism – it’s a matter of life and death.”
The BBC declined to comment.