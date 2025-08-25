Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Best
Man charged over alleged support for proscribed organisation at protest

Police said he will appear in court at a later date.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 25 August 2025 12:16 EDT
Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly showing support for a proscribed organisation following a pro-Palestine protest in Edinburgh.

The protest took place outside St Leonard’s Police station in the city on Monday.

Police Scotland said that a 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 for allegedly showing support for a proscribed organisation.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

