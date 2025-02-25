One dead and two pedestrians injured after crash between bus and car
A woman has died and two other people have been injured after a crash involving a car, bus and pedestrians in north-west London.
The driver of the car, who stopped at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called to the scene on Bessborough Road, Harrow, just after 9.15pm on Monday.
A woman, aged in her 40s, died at the scene while two other pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.
“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Road closures at the scene have since been lifted.
Witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7193/24FEB25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.