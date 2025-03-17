Rock hurled into mosque while worshippers inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after paint was thrown at a mosque and a rock hurled through a window while worshippers were inside.

Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre has condemned the “wilful and despicable” acts which happened on Saturday evening.

In the first incident paint was thrown at the door and pavement area on Spital and a few hours later a rock was thrown through a window of the mosque.

Nobody was hurt but those in the building were left shaken.

A mosque spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The rock went through the window and shattered. Everybody was fine but people are a bit shaken.

“It happened at around 9pm while prayers were going on.”

In a joint statement on social media the Mosque and Islamic Centre thanked those who offered support in the aftermath.

They said: “Following these attacks on the mosque kind neighbours and worshippers united to help clean up the mess, whilst others sent messages of support. We are very grateful to our neighbours and wellwishers in these difficult times.

“The wilful and despicable criminal acts have been reported to the police and they are investigating the source of the attacks.”

They added: “The Mosques in Aberdeen would like to assure all members of the community that in light of these incidents, all the Mosques are taking additional security measures as well as being assured of support from the police.

“The police will be performing additional patrols around the mosques during prayer and other busy times.

“We would ask all attendees and worshippers to please be alert and remain vigilant, however do not be alarmed and continue with your efforts and prayers to gain maximum benefits from this blessed month of Ramadan.”

Police said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.